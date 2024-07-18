CAHOKIA HEIGHTS — Amid ongoing recovery efforts, Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski (IL-13) and representatives from the Army Corps of Engineers are set to visit the flood-stricken Parkside neighborhood of Cahokia Heights at 1:45 p.m. on Friday, July 19, 2024, CDT. The visit aims to assess the impact of recent flooding that has led to a county-wide disaster declaration in St. Clair County.

The flooding, which occurred on July 16, 2024, prompted local authorities to take swift action, urging residents and businesses to report damages via an online form.

To date, more than 900 individuals have submitted their assessments, highlighting the widespread impact of the disaster.

During the visit, Budzinski will be joined by Army Corps of Engineers St. Louis District Deputy Commander Maj. Andrew James and Strategic Planning Coordinator Shawn Sullivan. Their presence underscores the federal and local collaboration necessary to address the aftermath of such natural disasters.

The assessment tour will take place at the intersection of Piat Pl and N. 63rd Steet where the officials will engage with affected residents and survey the damage. This visit marks a critical step in understanding the full extent of the flooding and strategizing effective relief and prevention measures.

St. Clair County's disaster declaration is a crucial element in mobilizing resources and support for the affected communities. By documenting the extent of the damage, local authorities hope to secure necessary aid and implement long-term solutions to mitigate future flooding risks.

