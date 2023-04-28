GRAFTON - Pere Marquette Lodge's Annual Mushroom Festival was described as a "blast" by organizers and more than 350 people came out and celebrated the spring season.

The biggest mushroom found was 9.5 inches, the smallest was 11 millimeters and the most mushrooms found by one person was 49.

"Our guide, Joe, took out over 350 people on Saturday, many of which were out in the woods hunting mushrooms for the first time," Arielle Niemeyer, the event coordinator and Pere Marquette marketing director, said. "A round of applause for our employees for their efforts. Like many local businesses, we have been dealing with a short staffing issue. The staff really came together and made it happen. We are grateful for our team, our customers, and such a beautiful place we can all enjoy."

Niemeyer said this year's Mushroom Festival was the biggest one to date in 15 years.

"We also had kid's activities, free face painting, and the guided hunt," she said. "It was a great day."

