SWANSEA - Building upon the smart infrastructure investments supported by State Senator Christopher Belt, the Illinois Department of Transportation announced an investment of over $280 million in road and bridge improvement projects across the 57th District.

“Infrastructure improvements like these outlined in IDOT’s Multi-Year Plan will enhance transportation safety, boost the local economy and improve the quality of life for residents overall,” said Belt (D-Swansea). “It is always great to see these projects underway throughout the district, knowing the positive impact they will have in the region.”

As part of IDOT’s Multi-Year Plan under Rebuild Illinois, the district Belt represents will see 45 infrastructure improvements totaling more than $281 million next year.

These projects are part of IDOT’s Multi-Year Plan, a $40 billion investment in construction projects for the next six fiscal years. The project invests in all modes of transportation: roads and bridges, aviation, transit, freight and passenger rail, waterways, as well as bicycle and pedestrian accommodations.

“It’s important we modernize our infrastructure to ensure the reliability and safety of our roads in the Metro East for years to come,” said Belt.

Find a full list of projects slated for the 57th Senate District here.

