200 Daddies and Daughters attended the Valentine’s Dance at Wildey Theatre
The City of Edwardsville Parks & Recreation Department hosted a Daddy Daughter Valentine’s Dance at Wildey Theatre’s 3rd Floor this past weekend on Friday and Saturday night. This third annual event brought 200 dads and daughters for a night of fun and memories.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Each couple enjoyed dancing, crafts, dinner, cupcakes, and an unforgettable time. The Parks and Recreation looks forward to putting on this event again next year.
For pictures from this event and others, check out “Edwardsville Parks and Recreation” on Facebook! www.facebook.com/EdwardsvilleParksAndRec
More like this: