BUNKER HILL – High school athletes and teams representing schools from across the state scheduled to participate at 2024 Illinois State High School Clay Target League State Tournaments in June.

The premiere event of the year will be the ILSHSCTL Trap Shooting State Tournament, which will be held at the Brittany Shooting Park in Bunker Hill, IL on June 1st-2nd, featuring 1080 athletes from 68 teams.

A full list of events and dates is available on the League website at http://il.usaclaytarget.com

The State Tournaments are proudly presented by SCHEELS. Additional sponsors include: The Bass Pro/Cabela’s Outdoor Fund, Outdoor News, Walker’s, Mark Zauhar, Sportsman’s Guide, Illinois College, and Friends of NRA.

A record-breaking 1,762 student-athletes representing 97 high school teams across the state participated in the Illinois State High School Clay Target League (ILSHSCTL) this spring. The ILSHSCTL is a part of the USA Clay Target League, which offers high school and college programs across the country.

Article continues after sponsor message

About the USA Clay Target League

With over 52,000 participating athletes in the 2023-2024 school year, the non-profit USA Clay Target League is the largest clay target shooting sport program in the world. The League offers trap, skeet, sporting clays, and 5-stand leagues to secondary and postsecondary schools across the country.

The League is the only 100% school-approved clay target shooting sport program in America and the League’s co-ed and adaptive nature are key attractions to schools nationwide. The League is fully Title IX compliant with both male and female athletes competing on the same team. Additionally, it’s an ‘adaptive’ sport, which allows students with physical disabilities to take part.

The League’s priorities are safety, fun, and marksmanship – in that order.

The League is the safest sport in school, with not one reported injury since the inception of the League in 2001. Each athlete must complete firearm safety certification before participation.

Visit http://il.usaclaytarget.com for more information.

More like this: