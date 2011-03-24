Where: Edwardsville Ill.

When: May 14, 2011

Why: Be a Champion for a Child and help raise public awareness about child abuse issues!

Distance: 2 Mile and 10K options

Start Time: 9:00 AM opening Ceremony/Walk Begins 9:30

Come and be a Champion for children at the 2nd Annual Madison County Child Advocacy Champions4Children Walk. The Champions4Children Walk is State Wide and held in conjunction with the Madison County Child Advocacy Center and the Children’s Advocacy Center of Illinois .

Through this statewide Walk, the Madison County Child Advocacy Center, along with other Children’s Advocacy Centers from around the state, will increase public awareness about child abuse issues and expand knowledge about not only the services Children’s Advocacy Centers provide, but also the difference these services make in a child’s life. The Walk will raise money, through pledges and sponsorships, for the 39 Children’s Advocacy Centers in Illinois (CACI), which serve 89 of the state’s 102 counties. Last year alone, Illinois’ Children’s Advocacy Centers coordinated interviews and advocated for over 10,162 children.

For more information and to register for this exciting event, please visit

www.madco-cac.org

