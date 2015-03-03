OVC Tournament

SIUE Cougars (18-11) vs. Austin Peay Lady Govs (10-19)

Game #30

Wed., Mar. 4, 2 p.m. CT

Nashville, Tenn.

Municipal Auditorium

Radio: WSIE FM 88.7 (Sam Levitt)

Live Audio: SIUECougarNetwork.com

LiveVideo: OVCDigitalNetwork.com - ESPN3.com

Live Stats: SIUECougars.com





Complete Game Notes



THE SERIES

Series Record: SIUE leads 6-3

Last Meeting: W 77-62 at Austin Peay (02/19/15)

First Meeting: L 74-52 at Austin Peay (12/13/08)

Record at SIUE: 3-2

Record at Austin Peay: 3-1

Neutral: 0-0

Largest SIUE win: 20, at SIUE 87-67 (01/28/15)

Largest APSU win: 22, 74-52 at APSU (12/13/08)

Current Streak: W3

SEEDED SECOND

The No. 2 seed is the best seed for the Cougars since joining the league. SIUE was No. 7 last season and No. 6 two seasons ago.

LAST TIME OUT FOR THE COUGARS

Shronda Butts scored 26 as SIUE defeated Eastern Illinois on Senior Day 72-55. The Cougars shot a season-best 28 of 30 from the free throw line and outrebounded the Panthers 44-26.

SCORING LIST

Tierny Austin is now among the top 10 scorers in school history with 1,237 points. CoCo Moore (32nd/719) and Micah Jones (38th/587) also are among the top 50. Shronda Butts, in her first season with the Cougars, needs two points to make the top 50 all-time at SIUE.

TOP 100 TWICE

SIUE guard Shronda Butts is among 10 NCAA Division I players who are among the top 100 in both field goal percentage (85th/.479) and free throw percentage (76th/.815). The others are Ally Malott (Dayton), Ameryst Alston (Ohio State), Breanna Stewart (UConn), Inma Zanoguera (Toledo), Janae Smith (UAB), Jen Dumiak (American), Jen Reese (Colorado), Sunny Greinacher (Gonzaga), and Tiffany Mitchell (South Carolina).

Article continues after sponsor message

NO. 17 IN THE NATION

After hitting better than 93 percent of their shots from the free throw line against Eastern Illinois, the Cougars moved into 17th nationally in free throw percentage at 75.2 percent (leads OVC).

PLAYING THE PERCENTAGES

SIUE is 67th in the nation in field goal percentage at 42.5 percent. The Cougars also have the No. 67 offense in the country at 70.0 points per game. SIUE's rebounding also is among the top 100 in the country. The Cougars' rebound margin leads the OVC at +5.0 and is 52nd nationally

BEST CASE SCENARIO

SIUE is 14-1 this season when tied or leading at halftime. The Cougars have three victories this season in which they were behind at halftime. SIUE also is 17-1 this season when finishing a game with a better field goal percentage than its opponent.

SMITH FOR THREE

Sidney Smith now has 52 three-pointers this season, which is tied for the eighth-most treys in a season by a Cougar. The single-season record is held by Jazmin Hill (72, 2011-12).

SCORING LEADERS

Butts needs 10 points to join SIUE's top 20 all-time scoring list in a single season. She has 453 points and would equal Lori Sebastian (463, 1988-89). Her 453 points in a single season is the most during the Division I era, passing Raven Berry (450, 2012-13).

CHARITY STRIPE

The school record for free throws made by a team is the 1997-98 team with 515. The 2014-15 team has 473.

OVC RUN

SIUE's 13 victories during the conference season is the most by a Cougar team. SIUE's 18 wins ties the Division I best set in 2011-12.

Article retrieved from: www.siuecougars.com

More like this: