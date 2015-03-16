TULSA, Okla. - Oral Roberts University in Tulsa, Okla. has released the spring 2015 honor roll list for outstanding academic performance. The honor roll list is comprised of the President's and Provost's Honor Roll Lists.

All students included are enrolled in a minimum of 12 class hours. Those listed in the President's Honor Roll maintain a GPA of 4.0 during the semester, while students on the Provost's Honor Roll maintain a GPA of 3.5 or higher with no grade below a C.

Article continues after sponsor message

Oral Roberts University is a world-renowned Christian university located in Tulsa, Okla. Founded in 1963, ORU serves students from 50 states and more than 80 countries, representing over 40 denominations. ORU offers more than 65 undergraduate majors, 14 master's programs and two doctoral degrees, plus NCAA Division I athletics. For more information on ORU, visit www.oru.edu.

A job well done Jaclyn M. Pringle of Columbia High School, now a Sophomore at Oral Roberts University, majoring in Communications.

More like this: