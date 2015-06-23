For now, the liquor licenses will remain the same in Grafton and outdoor music is safe.

Ordinances to limit liquor licenses and to ban outdoor music were not presented to the Grafton City Council on Tuesday night in front of an overflowing crowd at the Grafton United Methodist Church.

The crowd erupted in a standing applause when Grafton Mayor Tom Thompson announced that the proposal would be withdrawn and no longer applicable.

Emotions were high throughout the first part of the meeting with several people making statements against the council enacting the two ordinances and what devastation it would cause to Grafton businesses and its economy.

