Trying to find something new, fun and active for your youngster to participate in this summer? Jerseyville Parks and Recreation Department (JPRD) may have your answer!

Tiny Tot & Big Tot Outdoor Fitness is now open for registration for three to six year olds. This is a great way to introduce your child to many different fitness activities with instruction such as parachute games, relay races, obstacle courses and more. The program meets once per week for six weeks for

45 minutes on Tuesdays from July 1 through August 5. There are two times to choose from for Tiny Tot (3-4 year olds): 10-10:45am or 5:30-6:15pm. There are also two times to choose from for Big Tot (5-6 year olds): 9-9:45am - 6:30-7:15pm. Program fee is $30 per child per class. Classes will be held at Blackorby Athletic Field, behind the Susnig Center, located at 401 Mound Street. In the event of rain, sessions will be pulled inside the Susnig Center.

No special equipment is required; just dress children in comfortable clothing. The deadline for these programs are Tuesday, June 24. For more information or to learn how to register, please visit

http://www.jerseyville-il.us/ParkRec/forms.htm, call the JPRD office at 618.498.2222, or email

jerseyvilleparkandrec@gtec.com.

