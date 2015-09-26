BRIGHTON - Hunting, fishing and shooting enthusiasts all gathered to make the 44th Annual National Hunting and Fishing Day at Nilo Farms a great success.

Beginning at 9:00 a.m., the historic Nilo Farms was open to the public for a fun day of demonstrations, shows and other fun activities for people of all ages to enjoy.

According to Nilo Farms manager Roger Jones, the holiday was created to celebrate the spirit of the American sportsman and conservation efforts.

Brighton resident Richard Francis has been attending National Hunting and Fishing Day out at Nilo Farms for the past 14 years. After so many years of attending the event, his favorite activity remains the same.

“The dog demonstrations are great,” Francis said, “We try to attend both showings.”

Nilo Farms is famous for its retriever dogs, which are used for hunting purposes. Three handlers held a brief demonstration that allowed the large crowd to see how well trained and determined the breed can be.

Kids were welcomed, with the permission and guidance of adults, to try out various shooting activities like archery and target practice with a BB gun. More experienced shooters were welcome to go to the firing range to get their hands on shotguns of all sizes with Winchester Ammunition packing the punch.

“We really enjoy coming and getting my yearly pin,” he said, pointing to his Winchester hat that donned his now-fourteen pins.

The Brighton Fire Department, as well as the Alton VFW Post 1308 had food and refreshments for sale between the days events.

National Hunting and Fishing Day at Nilo Farms extended until about 4:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon. Hopefully after the gates are closed to the public at the historic Nilo Farms, the love for the great outdoors and sportsman spirit goes home with the attendees.

