EDWARDSVILLE - St. Andrew’s Book Fair has a special Summer Outdoor Clearance Sale scheduled for Friday and Saturday, July 2-3, on the grounds behind the church and in Pearson Hall.

Friday hours are 4-8 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m.-noon. St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church is located at 406 Hillsboro in Edwardsville. In case of rain, it will be held in the Pearson Hall, the church’s parish hall.

"The number of donated books did not slow in the past year, and, in fact, increased during COVID," said Cindy Reinhardt, the leader of the St. Andrew's Book Fair events. "We are holding this extra sale with overstock books, DVDs, CDs and vinyl priced at 50 cents to try to move excess inventory. The church will be resuming choir and Sunday School in the fall so we need to remove overflow books from those spaces!"

Article continues after sponsor message

All books, DVDs, CDs, vinyl records, and games at the clearance sale are priced at 50 cents each to make checkout quick and easy for this sale. Payment is by cash or check.

Reinhardt said during the past year, St. Andrew’s Book Fair had to limit the number of patrons allowed at each sale, but the number of donations increased as people spent more time at home and did some serious house cleaning.

"This sale will have many new books as well as titles previously offered for sale, good books that just haven’t found the right owner yet," she said. "The church currently has thousands of books that do not fit on the regular sales floor."

More like this: