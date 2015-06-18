BRUSSELS - Two Rivers National Wildlife Refuge announces two upcoming events. The wildlife refuge will hold a Youth Canoe Adventure Wednesday, June 24 and a Bowfishing Clinic Saturday, July 18.

The third annual Youth Canoe Adventure will be held from 9 a.m.-noon Wednesday, June 24 starting at the Refuge Visitor Center. A refuge ranger will lead the group on a half-day tour of the refuge to see the backwaters of the Illinois River. Participants will learn proper paddling techniques and canoeing safety.

Canoes and life jackets will be provided. Kids ages 12-16 should register for this free canoe outing. Space is limited; call the refuge by June 23 to register for the Youth Canoe Adventure.

The Bowfishing Clinic will be held at the lower Swan Lake levee area in Brussels, Ill., a half mile from Brussels Ferry from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Saturday, July 18.

Experienced bowfishermen will teach bowfishing techniques and participants will have the opportunity to practice shooting at targets, bowfish in the Illinois River, and learn to fillet and cook their catch. Bows, arrows and fishing equipment will be provided.

This event is free and open to the public. No fishing license or pre-registration are necessary.

For more information about these events, call 618-883-2524 or email TwoRivers@fws.gov.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is committed to providing access to this event for all participants. Please direct all requests for sign language interpreting services, close captioning, or other accommodation needs to Cortney Solum at 618-883-2524 or TTY 1-800-526-0844 with your request by close of business no later than five business days before each event.

