MARYVILLE — Our Lord’s Lutheran Church will host Vacation Bible School this June from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday the 5th through Friday the 9th. Families are welcome to participate in a free family meal from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. before dropping children off to enjoy a journey through the Holy Land in this year’s Jerusalem Marketplace. Children from ages 3 to 10 can enjoy creating jewelry, pottery, and more while exploring the rich history of Jerusalem.

This event is free for the community. There will be a limit of fifty spots available. Last day to register is Friday, June 2nd. Go to Our Lord Lutheran’s Church website at https://ourlords.org to sign up. To find out more information, call the church at 618-345-5692 or email Olivia Cross at love2haveu@ourlords.org. Our Lord’s Lutheran Church is a child safe environment and led by Pastor Darla Ann Kratzer.

For more information on any of Our Lord’s worship services and upcoming events, visit ourlords.org. Online services can be viewed live at ourlords.org/live, or later on our YouTube page: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCv_Wvg4MienAJ2cLwCEuhiw

Our Lord’s Lutheran Church is a community of people who are committed to loving God, caring for one another, and sharing Christ’s love with all. OLLC provides a welcoming atmosphere, ample educational and fellowship activities, Christ-centered worship services, and opportunities to make the world a better place by serving those in need. Situated near the intersection of Highway 159 and Interstate 55, OLLC’s beautiful grounds include a Worship Center, Life Center, Prairie Restoration area, and the Chapel in the Pines. OLLC is a congregation affiliated with the ELCA.

