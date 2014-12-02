This year will mark the 54th Annual Smorgasbord and Bazaar, slated for this Sunday, December 7, at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church located at 132 Butcher Street in Bethalto.

The purpose of the smorgasbord Dinner is to raise money for Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish for the much needed expansion plans and upgrades of the church.

Our Lady Queen of Peace continues to grow in members, leaving the parish in need of an expansion plan. Upcoming plans include building renovations and a new parking lot.

“The parish recently purchased a street in Bethalto next to the church parking lot and some additional property so we can expand our existing parking lot, which is too small to accommodate our cars,” said parish member Liz Laurent.

For the past 54 years, the parish has continued to raise funds to grow and expand the church, with help from the annual smorgasbord and bazaar.

Shortly after the parish was established in 1945, the parish family held a fundraiser called “smorgasbord,” where the friends and family members of the parish gathered for a large buffet style feast.

The menu of the smorgasbord includes turkey and dressing, ham, mashed potatoes and gravy, various seasoned vegetables, salad, a variety of desserts and the customary menu item, pigs in a blanket.

Although many changes have been made to the original menu from over a half of a century ago, the traditional pigs in a blanket dish has always been a highlighted menu option that has stayed the same.

Longtime parish member, Viola Fabjance, introduced the original recipe to the parish, which has since been passed down through the kitchens of the women of the church, keeping the tradition alive.

Our Lady Queen of Peace invites the public to come feast alongside the parish family and Father Tom Liebler this Sunday from 11:30 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. Dinner is served in the school gym located behind the church.

There will also be a bazzar with handcrafted items for sale during the smorgasbord, a perfect time to grab those unique holiday gift items!

Story By: Brittany J. Kohler [ brittany@riverbender.com ]

