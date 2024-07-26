BELLEVILLE - The National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows will hold its 81st Healing and Hope Novena.

From July 28 to Aug. 5, 2024, community members are invited to the church for nine nights of prayer. Different priests will cover different topics every night. This year’s theme is “Pondering the Word of God with Mary,” and each sermon addresses an important time in Mary’s life.

“I think it’s very important,” said Beth Mertz, marketing and events coordinator with the church. “This is a Healing and Hope Novena, so it helps us heal, it gives us hope, and it just makes us a little bit stronger in our faith and working through everyday life.”

On the first night on Sunday, July 28, 2024, Father David Uribe will cover “The Annunciation,” followed by Father Mark Powell’s July 29 sermon on “The Visitation” and Father Jim Fee’s July 30 sermon on “The Magnificat.” Wednesday, July 31 will cover “The Presentation” by Father Victor Patricio, then “The Flight into Egypt” by Father Mark Dean on Aug. 1, “The Finding of Jesus in the Temple” by Father Ray Cook on Aug. 2, and “Mary at the Wedding in Cana” by Father Chava Gonzalez on Aug. 3. The Novena will conclude with a sermon on “Mary at the Foot of the Cross of Jesus” by Bishop Michael McGovern on Aug. 4 and “Mary at Pentecost” by Father Mike Powell on Aug. 5.

There will also be an anointing of the sick on Aug. 3 by Father Chava Gonzalez. On July 31 and Aug. 3, community members can enjoy a bilingual Mass in Spanish.

Mertz explained that the church is a Marian entity and devoted to Mary, which is why the Healing and Hope Novena is focused around Mary’s life.

“Everybody loves Mary,” Mertz said. “She is our strength.”

The sermons and prayer start at 7:30 p.m. every night. After Mass, there will be a candle procession through the church.

“It’s definitely beautiful,” Mertz said. “We did it last year. We turned the lights off in the church or turned them down and it was just beautiful and peaceful. They say the Hail Marys and they say the rosary at that time too.”

While the church encourages people to come in person, they will livestream the services on their website, Facebook and YouTube pages. You can learn more about the Healing and Hope Novena here or by visiting the official webpage.

