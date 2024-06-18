ALTON — Riverbender.com's "Our Daily Show!" host C.J. Nasello has cultivated a significant following with his community-focused, two-hour daily blog segment, which airs from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., Monday through Friday.

Nasello is now channeling his community spirit into a new endeavor: aiming to be one of the top ticket sellers for the upcoming Christmas In July event, benefiting Community Christmas. This event will take place on July 26, 2024, from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Freer Auto Body in Godfrey.

The day will feature Sloppy Joes and significant prizes, continuing a tradition that honors the late David Freer, a former owner of Freer Auto Body.

"The Freers' effort has paid homage to David's life, and despite his death in a tragic accident, the family has kept his legacy alive through his favorite charity, Community Christmas," Nasello said. Nasello's passion for the event stems from his own family traditions.

"My family — my grandparents and parents — always had an enormous Christmas celebration," he said.

"We always had the best Christmases possible. I want all families to have the same experience. Children shouldn't have to miss out on experiencing this special day. That is why I am so passionate about it."

Community Christmas aims to unite the community to ensure every child in the region enjoys a special holiday. The Freer family's dedication to this cause starts the day after Christmas and continues throughout the year, culminating in events like the Christmas In July fundraiser.

"I really want to be the top ticket seller," Nasello said. "Please email me at cj@riverbender.com to purchase raffle tickets. The tickets are $10 apiece. Don't be surprised if you receive a call from me to purchase tickets if you are one of my acquaintances."

Since its inception 19 months ago, the show has amassed 2.7 million page views, averaging approximately 130,000 views per month.

Nasello also expressed pride in Riverbender.com's mission and its community engagement under the leadership of owner John Hentrich and his team.

"The true community spirit shows in the 'Our Daily Show!' and the website," he said.

