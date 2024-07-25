ALTON – C.J. Nasello, host of the popular "Our Daily Show!" on Riverbender.com, is again stepping up to support the community, this time with raffle ticket sales for the Christmas In July event at Freer Auto Body. Nasello announced on Wednesday, July 24, 2024, that he has 48 raffle tickets remaining and aims to sell them all before the event concludes in roughly 24 hours.

The raffle, which features several top-tier prizes, is the major highlight of the Christmas In July event other than Freer's fabulous Sloppy Joe's. This year's prizes include $3,000 cash donated by Axalta Coatings, a seven-night stay in a two-bedroom condo in Panama City Beach donated by Darel and Vicky File, a seven-night stay in Destin, Fla., with private beach access donated by Greg and Robin Nasello, and a five-night stay at "Beds by the Creek" in Choteau, Montana, donated by Phyllis Bechtold.

Additional prizes feature a three-night all-inclusive resort stay at Dreams Riviera Cancun donated by Travel Leaders and AM Resorts, four St. Louis Cardinals Green Seats donated by John and Jayne Simmons, and $1,000 cash donated by Freer Auto Body.

Nasello encourages those interested in purchasing tickets to email him at CJ@riverbender.com or call (618) 465-9850 ext. 228 today or early Friday morning to secure their chance at winning one of these impressive prizes.

Catdaddy's Retirement Party A Big Success

In addition to his efforts with the raffle, Nasello expressed gratitude for the business and community support during Catdaddy’s Retirement Party, which he described as one of the most successful events of his career at Riverbender.com. The event featured interviews with many area dignitaries, which were subsequently featured in stories on Riverbender.com.

Nasello extended his thanks to the sponsors who contributed to the success of the retirement party, including Fast Eddies, Solera Wine Bar, Loading Dock, Bakers and Hale, Ropers, Bossanova, Macs, and the soon-to-be new owners Ryan Gentlin, Angela, and Miles Lynch. He also acknowledged Dan Herbert for volunteering as a producer for the show on the day of the event.

“I am grateful for the community support,” Nasello said. “The interviews were priceless.”

