ALTON - OSF St. Anthony’s HealthCare held a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday afternoon at the site of their future state of the art cancer center.

OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center CEO Ajay Pathak said the new cancer center is significant not only for Saint Anthony’s but the community as a whole.

“Today really marks the next critical step in OSF HealthCare and our journey toward the transformation of healthcare here in the Riverbend,” Pathak said. “We’re so blessed to have an amazing oncology team made up of our physicians, our mission partners, our navigators, the entire team that comes together to deliver an incredibly vital service to our community, which is the care of cancer.”

The new facility will be capable of providing state of the art cancer care with cutting edge technology and tools for treatment unlike any other in the area, Pathak said.

“It’s truly an exciting day for our patients,” Pathak added. “It’s not just the tools and resources, but it’s really what the cancer center stands for. Of course, our physicians and providers are tremendous pieces of that, our mission partners, the processes we follow in healthcare, but the most important thing of all that is this center is really designed around our patients.”

