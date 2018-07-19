ALTON – A free luncheon and presentation designed specifically for employers and health insurance professionals, is scheduled for Wednesday, July 25, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., at OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center, Perpetual Help Center Conference Room, 1 Saint Anthony’s Way. A healthy luncheon will be available at 11:30 a.m., with the presentation starting promptly at 11:45 a.m.

The panel of health experts set to speak at the event includes: Ajay Pathak, President and CEO, OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center, Troy Overholt, Vice President, Occupational Health, OSF HealthCare, Vincent Boyle, Employment Counsel, Legal Services, OSF HealthCare, Michael S. Baiardo, Vice President, Illinois Risk Management Services & Illinois Compensation Trust.

To register your attendance online please visit osfsaintanthonys.org/calendar. For your convenience, Valet Parking is available at the entrance to the adjacent Medical Office Building.

For additional information, please call Felecia Huebener, Physician Liaison at (618) 463-5345, or send an email to: Felecia.J.Huebener@osfhealthcare.org.

