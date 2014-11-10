(Alton, IL) -- In recognition of American Diabetes Month, free health screenings and diabetes information will be available at a Diabetes Fair on Saturday, November 15 from 9 a.m. to noon, at OSF Saint Clare’s Hospital, 915 East Fifth Street. Sponsored by OSF Saint Anthony’s Diabetes Services and Center for Wound Healing & Hyperbaric Medicine, the event will include:

Diabetic Foot Screenings by Dr. John Lindsay, Podiatrist

Cholesterol & Glucose Fingerstick Screenings

Blood Pressure Screenings

Demonstration of exercises for improved circulation by OSF Saint Anthony’s Therapy staff

Weight & BMI

Diabetes Log Books to track blood sugars

Information about diabetes, neuropathy and wound care

Sugar-free recipes and samples presented by OSF Saint Anthony’s Registered

Free sub sandwiches, while supplies last!

In addition, the first 250 attendees to tour the Wound Healing & Hyperbaric Medicine will receive a divided portion plate – perfect for diet plans and meal planning.

To register for this free event, please call (618) 465-2264.

