(Alton, IL) -- In recognition of American Diabetes Month, free health screenings and diabetes information will be available at a Diabetes Fair on Saturday, November 15 from 9 a.m. to noon, at OSF Saint Clare’s Hospital, 915 East Fifth Street. Sponsored by OSF Saint Anthony’s Diabetes Services and Center for Wound Healing & Hyperbaric Medicine, the event will include:

  • Diabetic Foot Screenings by Dr. John Lindsay, Podiatrist
  • Cholesterol & Glucose Fingerstick Screenings
  • Blood Pressure Screenings
  • Demonstration of exercises for improved circulation by OSF Saint Anthony’s Therapy staff
  • Weight & BMI
  • Diabetes Log Books to track blood sugars
  • Information about diabetes, neuropathy and wound care
  • Sugar-free recipes and samples presented by OSF Saint Anthony’s Registered
  • Free sub sandwiches, while supplies last! 

In addition, the first 250 attendees to tour the Wound Healing & Hyperbaric Medicine will receive a divided portion plate – perfect for diet plans and meal planning.

To register for this free event, please call (618) 465-2264.

