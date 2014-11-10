OSF Saint Anthony’s Offers Free Diabetes Screening & Program
(Alton, IL) -- In recognition of American Diabetes Month, free health screenings and diabetes information will be available at a Diabetes Fair on Saturday, November 15 from 9 a.m. to noon, at OSF Saint Clare’s Hospital, 915 East Fifth Street. Sponsored by OSF Saint Anthony’s Diabetes Services and Center for Wound Healing & Hyperbaric Medicine, the event will include:
- Diabetic Foot Screenings by Dr. John Lindsay, Podiatrist
- Cholesterol & Glucose Fingerstick Screenings
- Blood Pressure Screenings
- Demonstration of exercises for improved circulation by OSF Saint Anthony’s Therapy staff
- Weight & BMI
- Diabetes Log Books to track blood sugars
- Information about diabetes, neuropathy and wound care
- Sugar-free recipes and samples presented by OSF Saint Anthony’s Registered
- Free sub sandwiches, while supplies last!
In addition, the first 250 attendees to tour the Wound Healing & Hyperbaric Medicine will receive a divided portion plate – perfect for diet plans and meal planning.
To register for this free event, please call (618) 465-2264.
