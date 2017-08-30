ALTON – OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Cancer Center of Excellence has scheduled a series of free prostate screenings for the community, through the month of November. Screenings are by appointment from 3 to 6 p.m.; at the Radiation Oncology Department at OSF HealthCare Saint Clare’s Hospital located at 915 E. 5th Street.

The screening includes PSA blood tests at no cost, as well as digital rectal exams by James Piephoff, M.D., Radiation Oncology, or Eminajulo Adekoya, M.D., Urology.

The screenings dates are: Tuesday, September 19 (with Dr. Piephoff), Thursday, October 19 (with Dr. Adekoya), or Thursday, November 16 (with Dr. Adekoya).

The screening is designed for men age 50 and older who have not been previously been screened for prostate cancer. Men at high risk for prostate cancer, including African-American men or men who have a first-degree relative (father, brother or son) diagnosed with prostate cancer at an early age, should begin testing at the age of 45.

Screenings are by appointment and space is limited. To register online for a screening appointment, please visit www.osfsaintanthonys.org, and click on View Classes and Events; or call (618) 465-2264.

