ALTON – OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center is hosting a free prostate screening on Saturday, October 6th, beginning at 10 a.m. Held in conjunction with The 100 Black Men of Alton/Madison County, the screening will be held at the Radiation Oncology Department at OSF HealthCare Saint Clare’s Hospital, located at 915 E. 5th Street, Alton.

Designed for men age 50 and older who have not been previously screened for prostate cancer, the screening includes a PSA blood test at no cost, as well as a digital rectal exam by Eminajulo Adekoya, M.D., Urology.

Men at high risk for prostate cancer, including African-American men or men who have a first-degree relative (father or brother) diagnosed with prostate cancer at an early age, should begin testing at the age of 45. About 1 man in 9 will be diagnosed with prostate cancer during his lifetime. African-American men are more than twice as likely to die of prostate cancer as white men.

Registration is required. To register for the screening, or to learn more about Dr. Adekoya, visit osfsaintanthonys.org.

