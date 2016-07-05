ALTON – OSF Saint Anthony’s Physician Group is pleased to welcome a new Endocrinologist, Wonil Tae, M.D., to its staff.

Dr. Tae began seeing patients on Friday, July 1, on the OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center campus.

“With advanced training in endocrinology, Dr. Tae brings a much needed specialty to our community,” says Ajay Pathak, President & CEO of OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center. “We are excited to expand this service by adding Dr. Tae as the Riverbend’s full-time endocrinologist.”

Endocrinologists are trained to diagnose and treat hormone imbalances and problems by restoring the body to its proper state. Some of the more common diseases and disorders that endocrinologists treat include diabetes, menopause and thyroid disorders.

Dr. Tae received his Bachelor of Science from Pusan National University, College of Natural Sciences, Pusan, South Korea, and Medical Degree from Pusan National University, College of Medicine, Pusan, South Korea. Dr. Tae furthered his training with a Residency at St. Francis Hospital of Evanston/University of Illinois, and a Fellowship in Endocrinology at Southern Illinois University of Medicine.

Dr. Tae’s office will be located at #2 Saint Anthony’s Way, Suite 205, Alton. Appointments can be made by calling (618) 462-2222.

