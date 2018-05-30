ALTON - OSF Saint Anthony's HealthCenter is close to breaking ground for a new Cancer Center and with that in mind is conducting a survey of area residents.

The Cancer Needs Assessment Survey is for respondents who have directly or indirectly been impacted by cancer.

OSF’s commitment to the community is evident by the major investment in the new, state-of-the-art, cancer center, Sister Anselma, OSF Saint Anthony's Chief Operating Officer, said.

"The benefit of the survey to OSF Saint Anthony's HealthCare is a better understanding of how, in the most difficult of times, those in our community who are touched by cancer navigate their journey to survival," she said.

OSF Saint Anthony HealthCenter’s goal is to have 400 respondents.

Article continues after sponsor message

Sr. Anselma said the intent of the Cancer Assessment Survey is to better understand the needs of the community to tailor the services of the new cancer center.

“We want to provide the best care close to home,” the sister said about the new cancer center. “Ultimately, what we are trying to ask is what were the most challenging factors and barriers you faced while you, a loved one, or someone you trust had cancer. We are going to take the information and hope it gives us some guidance on how we can best serve the community’s needs.”

Sr. Anselma stressed again the key to the survey is receiving responses from those who have experienced cancer or walked the journey with someone.

OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center CEO Ajay Pathak said this survey is very important for anybody who is battling cancer or has faced the battle against cancer.

“This is an opportunity to learn from their experiences,” Pathak said. “The incidences of cancer in Illinois and Madison County are very high. Madison County has the highest cancer rates other than the Chicago counties. We are doing the assessment to understand the barriers the community faces through diagnosis and then take that information from the community and refine it into the best needs of the community.”

To take the survey, click here: https://bradley.az1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_1TBnUbYYvU7jdIN

More like this:

Related Video: