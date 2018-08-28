ALTON - OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center has made a difficult decision to eliminate the obstetrics area because of a decline in deliveries and a hard time in recruiting obstetricians.

OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center President and CEO Ajay Pathak said the business has spent a lot of energy and strategic investments in primary care in Godfrey, along with some key surgical and oncology expansions with the state-of-the-art cancer center. However, it has been determined in-patient deliveries coming to OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center in Alton will be discontinued.

“Madison County and the Riverbend area was subject to the malpractice crisis in the mid-1990s and 2000s and there was an exodus of physicians from our market,” he said. “Fortunately, that crisis came to an end, but that crisis created a difficulty in recruiting physicians in obstetrics and pediatrics, and we have had some physicians retire. The birth rates in Madison County have declined. The level of the nuclear family has changed a lot.”

Pathak said OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center wants to make sure it offers the highest quality in its clinical services and it wants to focus its attention on the areas of expansion.

Pathak was uncertain when the obstetrics area will officially be eliminated, but he said an application is being developed to the state to discontinue that part of the practice.

“We will submit that in about a week,” he said on Friday. “We could have the unit close as early as Sept. 7, but that time frame is depending on state approval. The obstetrics clinical staff will be moving to different areas, so they will not be discharged.”

Pathak said OSF in Alton remains committed to pediatric health care and women’s health.

Women’s health 3D mammographies, women’s oncology, prenatal counseling and natural family planning on the pediatrics side will continue to grow and will add members to the team, he said.

