ALTON - OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center is presenting two free Lunch & Learn sessions for both the community and the Health Center staff. A free box lunch and refreshments will be provided. To register, call 618-465-2264.

Noon, Monday, March 16 in the OSF Saint Anthony’s Perpetual Help Center.

Noon, Monday, March 23 in the OSF Saint Clare’s Medical Office Building Auditorium.

The presenter will be Micki McCarthy, Director of Planned Giving for OSF Healthcare Foundation, and the topic: Will Your Will Be Known? The informative session will help participants with planned giving ideas and preparing a will.

“Legacy of Hope is a service based program through the OSF Healthcare Foundation,” said McCarthy. “Our goal is to help our Mission Partners and supporters by providing free informational resources to enable them to meet their estate planning goals for their families and communities.

“Over 65 percent of families with children in the United States do not have a will! Please join me for a Lunch and Learn session to see how easy it is to get started. Let’s take the mystery out of estate planning.”

