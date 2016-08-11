New group therapy option focuses on total well-being

ALTON – OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center in Alton is expanding its psychological therapy services to include Healthy Living – a weekly group therapy offering that explores avenues to improved health and well-being.

The Healthy Living group aims to improve the whole person - psychologically, socially, physically and spiritually. Sessions focus on improving mood, finding peace and balance, learning to recover from grief, finding forgiveness and reducing stress.

Licensed Clinical Psychologist Dr. Shannon Walker helps to facilitate the group.

“There are fantastic benefits to group therapy,” says Walker. “In the Healthy Living Group, we provide a safe and supportive environment where participants can begin to explore improving themselves.”

Healthy Living is facilitated by licensed clinical experts. Sample topic titles include:

Renew, Refresh, Restore

Creating a Life of Passionate Action

Improving Mood

Trauma, Memory, and the Restoration of One’s Self

Trigger Happy: Handling Hot Button Emotions

Recovery from Grief

Falling In Love With Where You Are

Exploring Contentment Through Emotional Intelligence

Mindfulness Based Stress Reduction

The Healthy Living therapy group meets once per week and is covered by most major medical plans. Please call 618-474-6240 for more information or to register.

