(Alton, IL) -- Area residents are invited to a Christmas Open House at the Gift Shop of OSF Saint Anthony's Health Center on Thursday, November 13 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Shoppers will receive 25 percent off purchases, excluding candy, flowers and greeting cards. Refreshments will be served. Free valet parking will be available from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“Whether you’re naughty or nice -- 25 percent off,” said Liz Nelson, volunteer buyer/decorator at the gift shop. “We have a large variety of Christmas merchandise; everything from elves to nativity scenes.”

Filled with decorative home accessories, purses, jewelry, unique baby gifts and quality Catholic items, the Gift Shop, located on the ground floor just inside the main entrance of OSF Saint Anthony's Health Center, has a variety of merchandise for the holiday shopping season. Mastercard and Visa are accepted and gift cards are available.

Managed by OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center Auxiliary, all proceeds directly support the Mission of the Health Center. Through the efforts of the Auxiliary and its volunteers, the Gift Shop raised over $30,000 last year.

Regular Gift Shop hours are Monday through Friday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday and Sunday; Noon to 4 p.m. For more information, please call (618) 465-4532.

