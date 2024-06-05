ALTON - With heart disease affecting so many Americans, it’s important to know you have the right team of doctors and care available close to home. OSF Saint Anthony’s Health recently welcomed six cardiologists to the Riverbend region through an ongoing strategic affiliation with SLUCare Physician Group in St. Louis, part of SSM Health.

These cardiologists bring expertise and the latest technology and best practices in heart care to OSF Saint Anthony’s. “A strong cardiology services specialty program is vital to any hospital of any size, no matter its geographic location,” says Jerry Rumph, president, OSF Saint Anthony’s. “By fully embracing our meaningful collaboration with SLUCare Physician Group, we’re able to bring exceptional medical and surgical cardiologists to the Riverbend region. Doing so ensures that residents have more convenient access to high-quality, sustainable, and innovative cardiac care.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, heart disease is the leading cause of death for men, women, and people of most racial and ethnic groups in the United States. Annually, it’s estimated that 695,000 Americans die of heart disease – that’s one in every five deaths.

“OSF Saint Anthony’s and SSM Health share a commitment of delivering high-quality, compassionate, and affordable care to our communities." said Jeremy Fotheringham, Regional President, SSM Health. “Our strategic affiliation with OSF Saint Anthony’s allows us to bring the expertise of our heart care team at SLUCare Physician Group to the Alton community. Together, we’re making sure every patient gets exceptional care that is local, integrated, and accessible to the latest innovations in cardiac care and treatment.”

The SLUCare Physician Group providers recently welcomed at OSF Saint Anthony’s include:

Kishore Harjai, MD, Chair, Department of Cardiology, SSM Health Saint Louis University Hospital.

Professor of Cardiology, Saint Louis University School of Medicine. Dr. Harjai, a board-certified interventional cardiologist, specializes in structural and interventional cardiology. He offers a range of advanced procedures – surgical and non-surgical care options – including TAVR, a minimally invasive valve replacement procedure, the latest in atrial fibrillation care, and complex coronary stenting.

Chien-Jung Lin, MD, SSM Health Saint Louis University Hospital

Assistant Professor of Cardiology, Saint Louis University School of Medicine. A board-certified interventional cardiologist, Dr. Lin specializes in care for blocked heart arteries. His clinical expertise includes general cardiology, coronary artery disease, mechanical circulatory support, and complex coronary intervention.

Article continues after sponsor message

Mina Mehanni, MD, SSM Health Saint Louis University Hospital

Assistant Professor of Cardiology, Saint Louis University School of Medicine. Specializing and board-certified in cardiovascular medicine, Dr. Mehanni treats a range of heart conditions, including heart failure, arrhythmias, and heart attacks. He uses innovative techniques such as coronary CT angiography and cardiac magnetic resonance imaging to identify, treat, and prevent heart disease in adult patients.

Phillip Mar, MD, SSM Health Saint Louis University Hospital

Dr. Mar is a board-certified electrophysiologist (cardiovascular disease; cardiac electrophysiology) whose interests encompass cardiac ablation, pacemakers, and supraventricular tachycardia.

Ahmed Hussein, MD, SSM Health Saint Louis University Hospital

Assistant Professor of Cardiology, Saint Louis University School of Medicine. Specializing in electrophysiology, the treatment of irregular heart rhythm including atrial fibrillation and other cardiac arrhythmias. He uses ablation techniques, as well as implanted devices such as pacemakers and defibrillators, to regulate heart rhythm and alleviate symptoms in patients.

Divya Ratan Verma, MD, SSM Health Saint Louis University Hospital

Dr. Verma is a board-certified cardiologist covering interventional cardiology and cardiovascular disease.

More information about OSF Saint Anthony’s can be obtained by visiting www.osfsaintanthonys.org. Visit www.slucare.com for information on the SLUCare Physician Group and www.ssmhealth.com for information on SSM Health.

About OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center: A 49-bed Rural Health designated acute care hospital in Alton, Illinois, OSF Saint Anthony’s serves the residents of Madison, Jersey and Macoupin counties. It is home to OSF Moeller Cancer Center, which provides the latest diagnostic tools and treatment for patients in a relaxing environment. OSF Saint Anthony’s also provides 24-hour access to a physician-staffed emergency department, in addition to cardiovascular, neurology, pulmonology, surgical, rehabilitation services and more. OSF Saint Anthony’s is fully accredited by the Joint Commission for Healthcare Facilities, American College of Surgeons’ Commission on Cancer, American College of Radiology, American Heart Association, IDPH and TJC Primary Stroke Center. OSF Saint Anthony’s is part of OSF HealthCare – an integrated health system with 15 hospitals in Illinois and Michigan and robust Innovation and Digital Health divisions that provide access to specialty care and remote monitoring, helping people receive the care they need close to home. OSF HealthCare is operated by The Sisters of the Third Order of Saint Francis.

More like this:

Related Video: