ALTON – A Metro East hospital with a 99-year health care ministry in the Riverbend region is celebrating national distinction for achievements in prioritizing patient safety by protecting patients from preventable harm and errors.

OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center has earned an “A” Hospital Safety Grade from The Leapfrog Group, a national nonprofit watchdog. Leapfrog assigns an “A,” “B,” “C,” “D” or “F” grade to general hospitals across the country based on over 30 measures of errors, accidents, injuries and infections as well as the systems hospitals have in place to prevent them.

Jerald W. Rumph, President, OSF Saint Anthony’s, emphasizes patient safety is always at the forefront of patient care that takes place at OSF Saint Anthony’s. “Our physicians, nurses and staff are dedicated to providing the safest, high-quality care to those we serve every day. Receiving the highest grade from The Leapfrog Group is validation of the diligent patient-centered work of our Mission Partners and we support the transparency about quality and safety that the Leapfrog grades provide,” says Rumph. “The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses national performance measures. While we humbly accept this demonstration of our accomplishment, our team at OSF Saint Anthony’s also understands and embraces our need for continuous improvement. We know our journey to excellence is never done.”

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is the only hospital ratings program focused exclusively on preventable medical errors, infections and injuries that kill more than 500 patients a day nationally. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public. Grades are updated twice annually, in the fall and spring.

“Everyone who works at OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center should be proud of this ‘A’ Hospital Safety Grade,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “It takes complete dedication of at every level, and an ironclad commitment to putting patients first. I thank OSF Saint Anthony’s, its leadership, clinicians, staff, and volunteers for caring so deeply for its patients and their safety.”

Article continues after sponsor message

To see OSF Saint Anthony’s full grade details and to access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit HospitalSafetyGrade.org and follow The Leapfrog Group on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram and via The Leapfrog Group newsletter.?

# # #

AboutOSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center: A 49-bed Rural Health designated acute care hospital in Alton, Illinois, OSF Saint Anthony’s serves the residents of Madison, Jersey and Macoupin counties. It is home to OSF Moeller Cancer Center, which provides the latest diagnostic tools and treatment for patients in a relaxing environment. OSF Saint Anthony’s also provides 24-hour access to a physician-staffed emergency department, in addition to cardiovascular, neurology, pulmonology, surgical, rehabilitation services and more. OSF Saint Anthony’s is fully accredited by the Joint Commission for Healthcare Facilities, American College of Surgeons’ Commission on Cancer, American College of Radiology, American Heart Association, IDPH and TJC Primary Stroke Center. OSF Saint Anthony’s is part of OSF HealthCare – an integrated health system with 15 hospitals in Illinois and Michigan and robust Innovation and Digital Health divisions that provide access to specialty care and remote monitoring, helping people receive the care they need close to home. OSF HealthCare is operated by The Sisters of the Third Order of Saint Francis.

OSF HealthCare is an integrated health system founded by The Sisters of the Third Order of St. Francis. Headquartered in Peoria, Illinois, OSF HealthCare has 16 hospitals – 10 acute care, five critical access, 1 transitional care - with 2,131 licensed beds throughout Illinois and Michigan. OSF employs nearly 24,000 Mission Partners across 150+ locations; has two colleges of nursing; operates OSF Home Care Services, an extensive network of home health and hospice services; owns Pointcore, Inc., comprised of health care-related businesses; OSF HealthCare Foundation, the philanthropic arm for the organization; and OSF Ventures, which provides investment capital for promising health care innovation startups. In 2020, OSF OnCall was established, a digital health operating unit, including a hospital-at-home. OSF OnCall delivers care and services when, where and how patients prefer to receive them. OSF HealthCare has been recognized by Fortune as one of the most innovative companies in the country. More at osfhealthcare.org/.

About The Leapfrog Group

Founded in 2000 by large employers and other purchasers,?The Leapfrog Group?is a national nonprofit organization driving a movement for giant leaps for patient safety. The flagship?Leapfrog Hospital Survey?and?Leapfrog Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC) Survey?collect and?transparently report?hospital and ASC performance, empowering purchasers to find the highest-value care and giving consumers the lifesaving information they need to make informed decisions. The?Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade , Leapfrog's other main initiative, assigns letter grades to hospitals based on their record of patient safety, helping consumers protect themselves and their families from errors, injuries, accidents and infections.?For more,?follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram and sign up for our newsletter.

More like this:

Related Video: