ALTON – The Joint Commission, in conjunction with The American Heart Association/American Stroke Association, has recognized OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center with Advanced Certification for Primary Stroke Centers.

OSF Saint Anthony’s Primary Stroke Center Certification has demonstrated that their program meets critical elements of performance to achieve long-term success in improving outcomes for stroke patients.

The Health Center underwent a rigorous on-site review in November. A Joint Commission expert reviewed OSF Saint Anthony’s compliance with the requirements for The Joint Commission’s Disease-Specific Care Certification program as well as primary stroke center requirements, such as collecting Joint Commission core measure data and using it for performance improvement activities.

“OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center has thoroughly demonstrated the greatest level of commitment to the care of stroke patients through its Advanced Certification for Primary Stroke Centers,” said Michele Sacco, M.S., interim executive director, Certification Programs. “We commend OSF Saint Anthony’s for becoming a leader in stroke care, potentially providing a higher standard of service for stroke patients in its community.”

Developed in collaboration with the American Stroke Association and launched in 2003, The Joint Commission's Primary Stroke Center Certification program is based on the Brain Attack Coalition's "Recommendations for the Establishment of Primary Stroke Centers." Certification is available only to stroke programs in Joint Commission-accredited acute care hospitals.

“We are honored to be recognized by the The Joint Commission and the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association with this advanced certification,” said Ajay Pathak, President & CEO of OSF Saint Anthony’s. “The certification validates and highlights our exceptional commitment to stroke care and our focus to continually advance our level of care even further.”

The stroke center designation comes on the heels of the Health Center’s “A” grade in patient safety from The Leapfrog Group, an independent nonprofit organization and advocate for hospital transparency. OSF Saint Anthony’s was the only hospital in the River Bend area to receive the top rating. In addition, OSF Saint Anthony’s was acknowledged by The Joint Commission as a Top Performer on Key Quality Measures in the nation for delivering outstanding patient care; one of 221 hospitals to do so for the past four consecutive years.

In 2012, OSF Saint Anthony’s became the first hospital in Illinois to offer telemedicine for neurologic emergencies, such as stroke, which gives patients immediate round the clock access to board certified, fellowship trained neurologists.

After being assessed by an emergency room physician, neurologists are contacted and within minutes they have reviewed the patient’s CT scan and are evaluating the patient via high definition computerized workstation.

Saint Anthony’s is also a member of the MidAmerica Stroke Network, a collaborative system of hospitals that shares knowledge, educational opportunities and technologies to provide high-level stroke care for individuals. Launched by Saint Louis University Hospital in 2008, the Network is committed to providing current and clinically-effective stroke care to patients in the member hospitals’ respective communities. The Network is the first and only one of its kind in the region.

For more information about OSF Saint Anthony’s Stroke services, please call 618-465-2264.

