ALTON – OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center today bestowed its inaugural Mission Partner of the Month Award to Cindy Stamper, a Mission Partner with more than 20+ years of service at the hospital. Ms. Stamper, who currently serves as Transporter in the Surgery Department, received multiple nominations detailing her exemplary attitude and work ethic.

“Cindy is consistently complimented by her fellow Mission Partners and there truly is no one more deserving than Cindy to be honored as the first ‘Mission Partner of the Month’ award winner,” Shawn Schroeder, Manager, Surgical Services, said.

Winners of the Mission Partner of the Month Award are noted for their exceptional manner by exemplifying the hospital’s Values, providing outstanding service through his or her work, and exhibiting a positive and supportive attitude. Winners also receive a designated parking spot for their use during the month. Additionally, they will also be one of the 12 monthly winners to be considered for the newly instituted “Mission Partner of the Year Award” to be awarded during the annual Mission Partner Christmas Party.

OSF Saint Anthony’s also recently honored two (2) Mission Partners within its nursing ranks for their service in administering care to patients as part of its quarterly recognition program.

Chris Tilson, RN, Medical/Surgical Unit, received the DAISY Award. Ms. Tilson’s nomination was submitted by a patient and read in part: “Chris works so hard in getting things done for me. When I needed something it was more like asking a friend instead of a nurse. I feel like sometimes people are afraid to get close to their patient. She always has a smile on her face. I enjoy talking to Chris a lot. She made me work harder to get better. I will say next to my daughter, Chris is the best nurse. If I’m sick and had to be put in the hospital I would want to be at OSF Saint Anthony’s with her as my nurse.”

The DAISY Award For Extraordinary Nurses (The DAISY Award) is a recognition program that honors the super-human work nurses do for patients and families every day. More information on the DAISY Award can be found by visiting www.daisyfoundation.org.

Shyanna Hill, CNA, Medical/Surgical Unit, was the recipient of the most recent quarter’s Sunflower Award. Shyanna, too, was nominated by a patient who submitted the following: “I was so happy that I had Shyanna as my CNA. I just love her. She is so caring and always has a smile on her face. Shyanna makes your stay comfortable. She is so caring and she doesn’t mind doing anything to help. Shyanna is an outstanding member of your staff. She is perfect and wonderful.”

Sunflower Award honorees exemplify the remarkable patient experience received at OSF HealthCare. These Mission Partners consistently demonstrate excellence through their expertise and extraordinary compassionate care and service. They are recognized as outstanding role models in our Community of Caregivers. More information about OSF’s Sunflower Award can be found at www.osfhealthcarefoundation.org/sunflower-award/.

