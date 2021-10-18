ALTON – As efforts continue to digitally enhance health care and meet patient demands and expectations, a multidisciplinary team at OSF HealthCare recognized an opportunity to streamline scheduling efforts for diagnostic testing for some radiology services. Using OSF MyChart, patients can self-schedule appointments for general X-rays, bone density scans, and ultrasounds. Patients needing these diagnostic services will receive an order from their provider, triggering a message from OSF MyChart that an appointment is ready to be scheduled.

At this time, self-scheduling for these services is only available in the Western Region, which includes Alton, Galesburg, Kewanee, and Monmouth area hospitals. The intent is to roll out online scheduling for these diagnostic tests region by region beginning in early 2022, following a thorough assessment of the pilot in the Western Region.

"The Western Region self-scheduling pilot marks our continuing commitment to enhancing the patient experience and providing increased access to care,” says Melissa Shipp, vice president of Digital Experience for OSF OnCall.Patients are able to schedule a diagnostic test when it’s convenient for them. Then, using eCheck-In through OSF MyChart, they can pre-register for their appointment and sign any necessary documents prior to their appointment time. This process provides patients with a seamless and nearly touchless process from scheduling through registration.

The pilot has been successful so far, and OSF looks forward to continued growth as the option is launched across the Ministry. “This is the tip of the iceberg when it comes to online scheduling and digital offerings. In the ever-evolving world of digital health, OSF HealthCare is committed to innovation in every aspect of the patient experience,” adds Shipp.

OSF Saint Anthony’s is excited to be able to offer online scheduling as we continue to find new ways to provide high-quality, efficient, and safe care to our patients. Want to learn more about OSF MyChart, or create an account? Visit osfhealthcare.org/mychart.

