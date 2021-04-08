ALTON- OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center is pleased to announce Trudy Bodenbach has accepted the position of business development specialist. She most recently served as the director of Madison County Community & Economic Development.

Bodenbach will be responsible for developing, coordinating and implementing physician and hospital growth strategies. Additionally, she will provide support to area businesses and organizations by linking them to OSF HealthCare resources to meet their specific health and wellness needs.

Excited about her new role, Bodenbach said, “I am thrilled to be a part of the OSF family and for the opportunity to work with our new president Jerry Rumph as he implements his dynamic vision for the future of OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center.” She added, “OSF Saint Anthony’s has long been a health care leader in the Riverbend area and I look forward to being part of the OSF mission of serving our patients and our community “with the greatest care and love.””

Bodenbach’s previous leadership roles at Options Now Medical Pregnancy Center and Alton Memorial Hospital-BJC Healthcare provide an excellent foundation for her future work on behalf of OSF Saint Anthony’s. She has long been passionate about helping the Riverbend to thrive in a way that creates a better place for everyone to live, learn, work and play.

Trudy can be reached at trudy.e.bodenbach@osfhealthcare.org or by phone at (618) 946-9131.

