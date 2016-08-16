ALTON – The monthly meeting of Caring Circle Cancer Education and Support Group for Women will be held on Saturday, Aug. 20 and welcomes all women who have or have had cancer. A continental breakfast is provided. This month’s topic is: Sister to Sister — Words of Encouragement, Prayer, and Hope.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

WHAT:     Caring Circle Cancer Support Group for Women

Article continues after sponsor message

WHEN:     Saturday, August 20, 10 a.m. to Noon

WHERE:   OSF Saint Clare’s Medical Office Building, 815 East Fifth St., Suite 303, Alton                 

RSVP:      www.osfsaintanthonys.org, or (618) 463-5629

For more information contact Karen Boyd, R.N. at (618) 463-5629, or Heather Jones, R.M.A. at (618) 474-6791.

More like this:

Apr 2, 2024 - Early Awareness, Lifelong Wellness: Breast Health

Jun 27, 2024 - Deena Brown, APRN, expands women’s health specialty care services beyond Alton into Bethalto  

Sep 4, 2024 - ACS 'Farm to Table' Set For Sept. 12

Mar 2, 2024 - HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Radiation Oncology Center To Provide Free At-Home Colon Cancer Test Kits, March 16

May 10, 2024 - Relay for Life of Riverbend to Host Survivor Dinner

Related Video:

OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center Physician’s Group Open House

OSF Saint Anthony Cancer Center Groundbreaking

 