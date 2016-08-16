OSF Saint Anthony's announces monthly meeting of Caring Circle Cancer Education and Support Group for Women
ALTON – The monthly meeting of Caring Circle Cancer Education and Support Group for Women will be held on Saturday, Aug. 20 and welcomes all women who have or have had cancer. A continental breakfast is provided. This month’s topic is: Sister to Sister — Words of Encouragement, Prayer, and Hope.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
WHAT: Caring Circle Cancer Support Group for Women
WHEN: Saturday, August 20, 10 a.m. to Noon
WHERE: OSF Saint Clare’s Medical Office Building, 815 East Fifth St., Suite 303, Alton
RSVP: www.osfsaintanthonys.org, or (618) 463-5629
For more information contact Karen Boyd, R.N. at (618) 463-5629, or Heather Jones, R.M.A. at (618) 474-6791.
More like this:
Related Video: