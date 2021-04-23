PEORIA – OSF HealthCare is pleased to announce that effective May 1, patients who are enrolled in Meridian Medicaid will be able to access OSF HealthCare hospitals and physicians as part of their insurance plan. The coverage applies across the state and includes access to OSF HealthCare Children’s Hospital of Illinois, the only comprehensive children’s hospital in Illinois outside of Chicago.

“Medicaid is an incredible asset in the communities we serve as many of our patients count on this program for medical coverage assistance,” said Bob Sehring, chief executive officer, OSF HealthCare. “We are glad to partner with Meridian in addition to Molina and Aetna Better Health to provide options for Medicaid beneficiaries.”

Medicaid helps ensure that the health care needs of vulnerable patients are met. Every year, OSF HealthCare works hard to serve children, parents and caretakers, persons who are disabled and others with the greatest care and love.

“Last year, nearly one and a half million children in Illinois were enrolled in comprehensive benefit programs funded by our state and federal government,” said Michael Wells, president of OSF HealthCare Children’s Hospital of Illinois. “As a destination center that provides the highest levels of pediatric and neonatal intensive care, it’s critical that patients’ insurance carriers support and ensure members’ access.”

Meridian Medicaid members will have access to a wide range of health care services through OSF HealthCare beginning May 1. In addition to primary care services, members will benefit from in-network inpatient admissions as well as laboratory tests, x-rays, medical equipment and more.

For more information, members can contact Meridian Member Services at (866) 606-3700 (TTY: 711). The call center is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. Information is also available by visiting the OSF HealthCare website.

