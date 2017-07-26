ALTON – OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center is pleased to welcome Saikiran Raghavapuram, M.D. (Dr. Sai) to its staff.

Dr. Sai is fellowship-trained in Gastroenterology/Hepatology, specializing in colon health issues, gastrointestinal bleed, pancreatic issues, Hepatitis C treatment, polyp removal, liver disorders, and stomach/digestive conditions.

“We are pleased to welcome Dr. Sai to OSF HealthCare Medical Group,” says Ajay Pathak, President & CEO of OSF Saint Anthony’s. “With a combined training in Gastroenterology and Hepatology, and a strong desire to educate and serve his patients, he is a welcome addition to medical services offered in the Riverbend community.

Dr. Sai received his medical education from Osmania Medical College, Hyderabad, India, and completed his internal medical residency and gastroenterology/hepatology fellowship at the University of Arkansas for the Medical Sciences in Little Rock, Arkansas. Dr. Sai is a member of the American College of Physicians and the American Gastroenterology Association.

Dr. Sai joins OSF HealthCare Medical Group gastroenterology specialists Mark Klucka, DO, Shona Quick, FNP-BC and Randi Heidbrink, FNP-BC. His office is located at #2 Saint Anthony’s Way, Suite 305, Alton. Appointments can be made by calling (618) 465-2761.

