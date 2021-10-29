ALTON - OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center expands patient care with the addition of Dr. Khalid Naseer to the staff.

Specializing in gastroenterology, Dr. Naseer starts his new role on Monday, November 1, 2021. He brings over 28 years of experience in gastroenterology consultative and endoscopic procedures, caring for patients with reflux (GERD), esophageal problems, stomach ulcers, irritable bowel syndrome, Crohn’s Disease and ulcerative colitis, liver and gall bladder related problems, including hepatitis, and all other abdominal diseases.

Dr. Naseer has spent the last 14 years as an attending physician at some of the top hospitals in St. Louis. He is a fellow with the American College of Gastroenterology and the American College of Physicians. He is also a member of the American Society of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy.

He received his medical degree from M.B.B.S. Dow Medical College in Karachi, Pakistan, where he was ranked in the top 15% of his graduating class. From there, he completed his internship and residency in internal medicine at Brooklyn Jewish Hospital Interfaith Medical Center and his gastroenterology fellowship at the University of South Carolina School of Medicine.

“We are very excited to add Dr. Khalid Nasser to our talented team of Mission Partners at OSF Saint Anthony’s. He exemplifies the Mission of OSF HealthCare to ‘Serve with the Greatest Care and Love,’ and we are delighted to welcome him to the Riverbend Community,” said Jerry Rumph, president and CEO of OSF Saint Anthony’s.

Dr. Naseer’s office will be located at #2 Saint Anthony’s Way, Suite 105, in Alton, Illinois. Appointments can be scheduled through primary care referrals, or in limited cases, by calling (618) 465-2761.

