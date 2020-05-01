APRIL – New Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grades have been announced by The Leapfrog Group, a national watchdog organization for patient safety. OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center achieved an ‘A’ rating, placing it among the safest hospitals in the country and the only hospital within a 25-mile radius to receive an ‘A’ rating.

“We are pleased but not surprised at these high ratings,” said Hospital President Ajay Pathak. “Providing the highest level of care has always been our focus and it’s great to see our efforts recognized in this way.”

Developed under the guidance of a national expert panel, the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses 28 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign grades to more than 2,600 U.S. acute-care hospitals twice per year. The Hospital Safety Grade’s methodology is peer-reviewed and fully transparent, and the results are free to the public.

To see the full grade report of all eligible OSF facilities, visit Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade.

