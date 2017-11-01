ALTON - Free hearing screenings for children ages 4 to 18 years old will be offered on Friday, November 17 from 9 to 11 a.m. and 2 to 4 p.m. at OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Medical Office Building, Suite 101, #2 Saint Anthony’s Way, Alton.

The OSF HealthCare Medical Group – Pediatric care team and OSF Saint Anthony’s speech therapists will be conducting the screenings, in conjunction with the SIUE Speech-Language Pathology Program. Screening appointments will take about 15 minutes per person.

“School-age children should be screened for hearing loss as needed, requested, mandated or when conditions place them at risk for hearing disability,” said Kristi Davis, OSF Saint Anthony's Speech Therapist. “Screenings for hearing loss identifies children most likely to have hearing impairment that may interfere with development, communication, health and education. Young children with even minimal hearing loss are at risk for academic and communication difficulties.”

Adults are also welcome to participate in the screening. If you or your child are experiencing speech or hearing difficulties please register for a screening appointment by visiting osfsaintanthonys.org, and click on View Classes and Events. For information, call (618) 465-2264.

