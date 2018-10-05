ALTON – Area residents are invited to participate in low intensity, stretching program that’s instructed by a licensed physical therapist. The Fit and Flexible program may benefit people with mild back pain, arthritis or fibromyalgia.

The 6-week program meets weekly on Mondays at 6:15 p.m., and starts on Monday, October 22. Cost of the 6-week program is $15, and classes will be held at OSF Saint Clare’s Medical Office Building in the Occupational Therapy Balance Center at 815 East Fifth Street.

The class emphasizes low intensity, gentle stretching and relaxation exercises for anyone interested in increasing their flexibility, but is uncomfortable in a traditional group exercise setting. Better flexibility not only can raise your coordination, but it has the added benefit of decreasing your risk of injury.

Participants should bring their own mat, and must be able to move to the floor and back up without assistance.

Registration is limited. Online registration and class payment should be made at osfsaintanthonys.org/calendar.

