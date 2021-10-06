ALTON – In recognition of October as National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center is hosting a Girls’ Night Out Mammogram Party on Thursday, October 21 from 4 to 8 p.m., in the OSF Saint Anthony’s Mammography Department, 1st floor, 1 Saint Anthony’s Way, Alton.

Girls’ Night Out offers women in the community the opportunity to obtain their annual mammograms, learn more about breast health issues from OSF Saint Anthony’s team of clinicians, and enjoy a night out with friends who also need their mammograms. OSF Saint Anthony’s is an American College of Radiologists accredited hospital, utilizing the Genius 3D Mammography system which provides patients with the highest quality images available today.

Vendors include Roberta’s Lovely Ladies Boutique, Faith’s Fabulous Bling Jewelry, and a Pink it Up Photo Booth courtesy of Rosa Renner Photography. Each woman will receive an attendance gift and be entered in a drawing for a special gift basket.

Insurance will be billed or women can take advantage of a cash-reduced price of $99; the radiologist reading fee is billed separately. Women over the age of 40 do not need a physician’s order for their annual mammograms. Appointments are limited. To register, call (618) 474-6791.

The Madison County Health Department will be available at the Girls Night Out event to share information about free screenings offered to women who qualify through the Illinois Breast & Cervical Cancer Program (IBCCP). The free screenings include mammograms, breast exams, pelvic exams, and Pap/HPV tests for eligible women. The IBCCP Program may also be able to help women who have high deductible insurance and need diagnostic breast or cervical services. For information about IBCCP, call the Madison County Health Department at (618) 296-6051.

