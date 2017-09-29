ALTON – A free parent and caregiver program on child development will be held on Wednesday, October 4 from 1 to 2 p.m., at OSF HealthCare Saint Clare’s Medical Office Building, 815 E. 5th St., First Floor Auditorium A (1st Floor), Alton.

Article continues after sponsor message

Alyssa Embick, registered occupational therapist, and Jenna Falk, speech language pathologist, will present normal child development from ages 6 months to 18 months of age. The presentation will include videos, handouts and demonstration of ways to play with your child and stimulate their normal growth and behavior.

In order to create the best learning environment possible, this seminar is intended for adults only. Light refreshments will be served.

Pre-register your attendance at www.osfsaintanthonys.org. For more information about this or other pediatric services offered by OSF Rehabilitation, call (618) 463-5171.

More like this:

Related Video: