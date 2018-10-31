ALTON - Area residents are invited to a Christmas Open House at the Gift Shop of OSF Saint Anthony's Health Center on Friday, November 9 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Shoppers will receive 25 percent off purchases, excluding food items, candy, flowers and greeting cards. Free valet parking will be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Cookies, coffee and hot chocolate are available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

We have a large variety of Christmas merchandise; everything from elves to nativity scenes. Our Gift shop also features decorative home accessories, purses, jewelry, clothes and quality Catholic items. The Gift Shop is located on the ground floor just inside the main entrance of OSF Saint Anthony's Health Center. MasterCard, Visa and Discover are accepted and gift cards are available.

Managed by OSF Saint Anthony’s Auxiliary, all proceeds directly support the Mission of the Health Center. Through the efforts of the Auxiliary and its volunteers, the Gift Shop raised $30,000 last year.

Regular Gift Shop hours are Monday through Friday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, please call (618) 465-4532.

