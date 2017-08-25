ALTON – John Lindsay, D.P.M., was recently appointed Chief of Staff at OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony's Health Center, at a general staff meeting of OSF HealthCare Medical Staff. In addition, Colin Butterfield, M.D., was appointed as Credentials Chairman.

Dr. Lindsay, a lifelong member of the Alton community, received his medical degree from Des Moines University, Des Moines, Iowa. He is Board Certified in Foot & Ankle Surgery from the American Board of Foot & Ankle Surgery, and in Wound Care from the Academy of Physicians in Wound Healing.

Current Department Chairs of the Medical Staff include: Catherine Wikoff, M.D., Chair of OB/GYN/Pediatrics; Rodger Hanko, M.D., Chair of Emergency Services; Raj Patel, M.D., Chair of Medicine/Family Medicine; Paul Loethen, M.D., Chair of Surgery/Anesthesia; Jeffrey Craver, M.D., Chair of Pathology; and Ryan Watson, M.D., Chair of Radiology. Dennis Sands, M.D., serves as Chief Medical Officer for OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s.

