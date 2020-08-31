ALTON – OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center is pleased to announce that Dr. Barry Rosenblum, ENT and Kenan Sahbaz FNP-C, with Gateway Medical Group, have begun seeing patients at OSF Multi-Specialty Group at OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center. Dr. Rosenblum specializes in Otolaryngology, caring for patients with conditions of the head and neck.

He is trained in both the medical management and surgery of these conditions. Dr. Rosenblum received his Bachelor of Science and medical degree from University of Missouri, Kansas City. Following his graduation from the University of Missouri, he completed an internship at Saint Louis University School of Medicine, Department of Surgery.

Also at Saint Louis University School of Medicine, he completed his Residency with the Department of Otolaryngology – Head and Neck Surgery.Kenan Sahbaz, FNP-C is a committed Family Nurse Practitioner with experience assessing, diagnosing and treating patients with a variety of ENT related issues. Kenan received his Bachelor of Science in Nursing from University of Missouri-St. Louis and his Master of Science in Nursing from Maryville University.

Both Dr. Rosenblum and Kenan Sahbaz will be will be holding office hours at OSF Multi-Specialty Group. Dr. Rosenblum will also be conducting surgical procedures at OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center. Their office is located at #2 Saint Anthony’s Way, Third Floor, Alton, Illinois. Appointments can be made by calling 618-288-6870.

