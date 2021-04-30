ALTON– New Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grades have been announced by The Leapfrog Group, a national watchdog organization for patient safety. OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center achieved an ‘A’ rating, placing it among the safest hospitals in the country and the only hospital in the Riverbend to receive an ‘A’ rating.

“Achieving a consecutive 'A' Grade from the Leapfrog Group is a testament to the dedication of our Mission Partners, who provide the highest quality care for our patients every day," said President and CEO Jerry Rumph. "Patient safety is a top priority and we have exceptionally strong health care teams to reduce infection rates, prevent mistakes, and ensure strong lines of communication between hospital staff, patients, and families,” according to Rumph.

Hospitals are assigned A, B, C, D and F letter grades based on 27 different publicly available measures of patient safety. These measures include patient care management, medication safety, frequency of care-associated infection and maternity care. The biannual report is calculated by a panel of safety experts, peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public.

Saint Anthony’s joins one other OSF HealthCare hospital in achieving an A safety grade.

Three hospitals in the OSF HealthCare system received a safety grade of B.

To see the full grade report of all eligible OSF facilities, visit http://www.hospitalsafetygrade.org/

