ALTON – OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Cancer Center of Excellence has scheduled a free prostate screening for men in the community on Monday, March 11, 2019. Screenings are offered from 4 to 6 p.m.; at the OSF Primary Care Office at 6702 Godfrey Road, Godfrey.

The screening includes PSA blood tests at no cost, as well as digital rectal exams by James Piephoff, M.D., radiation oncology.

The screening is designed for men age 50 and older who have not been previously been screened for prostate cancer. Men at high risk for prostate cancer, including African-American men or men who have a first-degree relative (father, brother or son) diagnosed with prostate cancer at an early age, should begin testing at the age of 45.

To register for a screening online, visit osfsaintanthonys.org, click on ‘Attend a Class or Event’. For information, call (618) 463-5629.

