ALTON – The Caring Circle Cancer Education and Support Group for Women will be held on Saturday, October 20 from 10 a.m. to noon, at OSF HealthCare Saint Clare’s Medical Office Building, 815 E. 5th St., First Floor Auditorium A, Alton.

This month’s theme is ‘Making Cards of Encouragement – Sharing Hope with our Veterans’. The meeting will be facilitated by Karen Boyd, RN, oncology charge nurse, and Heather Jones, RMA, patient navigator.

Held monthly on the third Saturday, Caring Circle is led by experienced cancer care professionals from OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Cancer Center and offers women with cancer a chance to connect with other women about their experiences. A light continental breakfast will be provided.

For more information or to register, contact Karen Boyd at (618) 463-5629, or Heather Jones at (618) 474-6791. For more information, visit osfsaintanthonys.org/calendar.

